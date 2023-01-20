Kimberly Rochelle Smith, 45, of Lexington Park, MD, sadly passed away on January 10, 2023, at her residence. Kimberly was the daughter of Rena Mae (Brooks) Smith and John Carroll Smith, Sr.

After graduating from Calvert High School in 1996, Kimberly worked varying jobs during her 16+-year work history.

Her family will remember her as a woman who enjoyed time with family and friends and who loved playing basketball.

Her son, Kane Smith, her brother, John Carroll Smith, Jr., her mother, Rena Mae (Brooks) Smith, and Grandparents; Rev. Rudy C. Brook, Louella Brooks and Clarence C. Smith preceded Kimberly in death.

Her daughter Zorrana, son Zorizontaz, father, John Carroll Smith Sr. (Dianne), brothers, Donald Burns, Jr, Desmond (Aaron) Smith, Jonathan Smith, Sister, Candace (Chris) Smith-King, Grandmother Rossetta L. Smith, and a host of Uncles, Aunts, relatives and friends, survive her.

Kimberly will be missed deeply by all who knew and loved her.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 19, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in St. Marks UAME Church Valley Lee, MD. Where a Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Live Streaming: St. Mark & St. Luke UAME Churches

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.