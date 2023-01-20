Police Arrest 14-Year-Old and 15-Year-Old After Committing Armed Carjacking and Leading Police on High Speed Pursuit

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Carjacking Interdiction Unit charged two juveniles, a 14-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, with an armed carjacking that occurred Wednesday night.

The 14-year-old suspect is from District Heights. The 15-year-old suspect is from Suitland. They are currently in custody in Washington, DC.

On January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:05 pm, officers responded to the 4800 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland for the report of an armed carjacking.

The victim advised officers he had just been carjacked at gunpoint.



Oxon Hill Division IV patrol officers observed the carjacked vehicle approximately 45 minutes later near Branch Avenue and Curtis Drive in Temple Hills.

A pursuit was authorized which ended at Southern Avenue and Eastern Avenue in Southeast, Washington DC, when the suspects crashed into a tree. The three occupants then ran from the car.

The two juvenile suspects were taken into custody nearby. A loaded ghost gun (un-serialized) was recovered inside of the car. Detectives are working to locate and identify the third suspect.

The 15-year-old suspect was arrested in January of 2022 for carjacking in a neighboring jurisdiction.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-3788.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 23-0003494.