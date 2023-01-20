State Fire Marshal investigating Abandoned House Fire in Valley Lee, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, January 20, 2023, at approximately 12:38 p.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Leonardtown, and Hollywood responded to 45357 Drayden Road in Valley Lee, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke and fire showing from an abandoned 1-story residence.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 10 minutes and operated on the scene for approximately 1 hour.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries to the hand and was treated then released on the scene.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal was requested to investigate the cause of the fire. SMECO responded to assist with securing utilities to the structure.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

