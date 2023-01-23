Hoyer Secures Over $16 Million in Funding for Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties in the FY2023 Omnibus Appropriations

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement following House passage of the 2023 Fiscal Year Omnibus legislation, announcing over $16,125,150 in Community Project Funding for Fifth District priorities.

This total is in addition to the more than $13,000,000 that Congressman Hoyer secured for projects in the Fifth District in the FY22 Omnibus. The House Committee on Appropriations allowed each Member of Congress to submit up to 15 Community Funding Project requests for their districts in the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.



As part of that process, Congressman Hoyer solicited requests on his website and submitted 15 projects to the House Appropriations Committee.

“The funding package that passed the House today is one that reflects a major victory for every community across the Fifth District,” said Congressman Hoyer. “With this package, we avoided a disastrous shutdown and provided reassurance to the American people that Democrats are committed to getting our jobs done. I was proud to bring this legislation to the Floor and to have secured substantial funding for 15 projects for our district. These investments will be critical to improving our infrastructure, expanding resources in our schools, and strengthening our health care facilities. I was glad to work with stakeholders across our District on each of these requests, and will continue working in the years ahead to advocate for their needs.”

Congressman Hoyer secured funding for fifteen projects that will directly benefit the residents of Maryland’s Fifth District.

These include:

$5,000,000 for Reconstruction at Great Mills: These funds would be used to reconstruct MD Route 5 from MD Route 246 and 471.

$750,000 for the Ralph J. Bunche Community Center Restoration: The funding would be used to renovate an historic County-owned former African American schoolhouse that is home to the Ralph J. Bunche Community Center (RJBCC), an accredited 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

$1,000,000 for Preservation at the Historic Sotterley: The Sotterley Plantation is a historic plantation house in Hollywood, MD that provides education about America’s original sin. This funding will be used to address capital upgrades that would allow Sotterley to operate more efficiently and effectively as it serves its community.

$500,000 for Southern Crossing Phase III: This funding will be used to support Phase III of the Southern Crossing project, which will renovate an additional 13 transitional housing units in order to provide 25 individuals with access to safe and affordable housing as well as to provide support services such as financial management classes, credit repair, workforce development training, and behavioral health services that will help residents successfully transition to market rate rent following the successful completion of the program.

$1,000,000 for the Marine Science Aquatic Lab Renovation: Funding will be used to renovate St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s 30-year-old aquatic holding facility to meet the needs of the new and growing aquatic sciences program.

$1,311,000 for Water Storage Tanks: This funding will be used to purchase water tanks for rural parts of Prince George’s County that do not have an adequate water supply for use by the fire department.

$400,000 for the Anne Arundel County Fresh START Program: The funding will be used to expand the juvenile pre-arrest diversion Fresh START Program which is designed to decriminalize behaviors while holding youth accountable, reducing racial and ethnic disparities in charging, and providing early intervention and services to youth impacted by trauma, mental health, and/or substance abuse needs.

$100,000 for the Best Buddies for School Based Inclusion: The funding will be used for the Best Buddies in Maryland Inclusion Project for Students with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities to support chapters at 10 elementary, middle, or high schools throughout the district.

$950,000 for CalvertHealth Facilities and Equipment: The funding would be used to purchase the da Vinci Surgical Robot. The da Vinci robot system is used for minimally invasive surgical approaches.

$300,000 for End Hunger Calvert Pre-Apprentice Skills Program: EHC trains individuals with disabilities in the culinary arts while also offering instruction on the workplace readiness skills needed to gain and retain employment.

$1,000,000 to Adventist Healthcare for Facilities and Equipment funding: The funding will be used for the Fort Washington Medical Center’s Cardiovascular Center for Diabetic Patients (CCDP).

$2,000,000 for Kennedy Krieger Institute (KKI) for services to students with disabilities: This funding will be used to bring KKI’s multidisciplinary approach to a closer location to schools in Calvert, Charles and St. Mary’s Counties for students with complex disabilities.

$975,000 for MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital Behavioral Health Unit: The funding will be used to renovate MedStar St. Mary’s (MSM) Behavioral Health Unit.

$593,150 for Prince George’s County Emergency Operations Center: The funding will be used for renovations and upgrades necessary to create a more secure Emergency Operations Center.

$246,000 for the Peer Tutoring Program: The funding will be used to expand University of Maryland Global Campus Peer Tutoring Program. The peer tutoring program offers academic instruction and mentorship to freshmen and sophomores who are at highest risk of dropping out of school.

The legislation now goes to President Biden for final signature and enactment into law. Funding for these projects was requested by Congressman Hoyer through the House Committee on Appropriations’ Community Project Funding process. Each Member is limited to no more than 15 Community Project Funding requests. Combined earmarks are capped at 1% of all discretionary spending.