Charles County Board Of Education Hosting Meeting Today, Jan.23, for Proposed 2024 Budget

The Board of Education of Charles County is holding a 6 p.m. work session on Monday, Jan. 23, in the boardroom at the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) Jesse L. Starkey Administration Building. The Starkey building is located at 5980 Radio Station Road in La Plata.

The meeting will stream live on the CCPS website at www.ccboe.com. The meeting will also stream to YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/ccpsmd.

Public forum for this meeting will be held in a hybrid format of both in-person and virtual speakers. Pre-registration is required in advance for any speaker who wants to provide comments virtually. Virtual speakers must register by 4 p.m., Jan. 20. Click here to register for virtual public forum. Late virtual registrations will not be accepted.

Any public forum speaker interested in providing comments to the Board in person should register on Monday by 6 p.m. A sign-up sheet for in-person speakers will be located outside of the boardroom.

During public forum, all speakers have three minutes to address the Board about educational issues and are expected to follow the rules the Board has established for public forum. The purpose of public forum is for the Board to receive information for review and consideration. Speakers should not expect an immediate response or verbal exchange with Board members. Speakers can provide copies of written information for the Board to review. For more information regarding public forum, click here.

The following is a tentative meeting agenda and subject to change.

Executive session — 5:30 p.m.

Call to order — 6 p.m.

Public forum.

Work session. Superintendent’s Proposed FY2024 Budget. Overview of Student Member of the Board’s voting rights.

Adjournment.