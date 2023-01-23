St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets Open for Winter

St. Mary’s County Government encourages all community members to visit the Barns at New Market and the Home Grown Farm Market this winter for locally grown and locally made products ranging from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, craft beverages, and baked goods.

Barns at New Market

Hours: Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: 29133 Thompson Corner Road in Mechanicsville

Information: Facebook.com/theBarnsatNewMarket

Home Grown Farm Market

Hours: Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Location: 21078 Three Notch Road in Lexington Park

Information: Facebook.com/HomeGrownFarmMarket

Questions may be directed to the Department of Economic Development, via email to [email protected] or by calling (240) 309-4022