St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets Open for Winter

January 23, 2023

St. Mary’s County Government encourages all community members to visit the Barns at New Market and the Home Grown Farm Market this winter for locally grown and locally made products ranging from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, craft beverages, and baked goods.

Barns at New Market

Home Grown Farm Market

Questions may be directed to the Department of Economic Development, via email to [email protected] or by calling (240) 309-4022

