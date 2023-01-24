Police Seeking Identity of Two Suspects Who Burglarized and Damaged Ridge Elementary School Building

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured individuals in a burglary investigation, including malicious destruction of property.

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 p.m., the two suspects broke into a classroom trailer at Ridge Elementary School, caused damage inside of the classroom, stole a fire extinguisher and caused more damage outside of the building.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Miles Chase-Johnson at 301-475-4200, ext. 78175 or email [email protected] Case # 2683-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

