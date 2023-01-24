Police Seeking Identity of Two Suspects Who Burglarized and Damaged Ridge Elementary School Building

January 24, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured individuals in a burglary investigation, including malicious destruction of property.

On Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:00 p.m., the two suspects broke into a classroom trailer at Ridge Elementary School, caused damage inside of the classroom, stole a fire extinguisher and caused more damage outside of the building.

Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Miles Chase-Johnson at 301-475-4200, ext. 78175 or email [email protected] Case # 2683-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.




