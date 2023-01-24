One Injured After T-bone Collision in Leonardtown

On Monday, January 23, 2023, at approximately 8:40 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Washington Street in Leonardtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated two patients and transported a 19-year-old male to an area hospital with injuries to the upper body.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

Photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

