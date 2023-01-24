UPDATE: Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision That Killed a 24-Year-Old Huntingtown Man – Second Calvert Fatal in Two Days

UPDATE 1/24/2023: On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the 1800 block of Hallowing Point Road in Prince Frederick, to investigate a report of a motor vehicle crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2007 Nissan Maxima was traveling east on Hallowing Point Road east of Heather Road. The Nissan crossed over the right shoulder line and struck the face of the guardrail. The Nissan continued to travel off the road and overturned and struck a tree on the right shoulder of east bound Hallowing Point Road.

The driver of the Nissan, Shamia Saree Robinson, 24, of Huntingtown, was declared deceased at the scene. The front seat passenger of the Nissan, a 25-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Capitol Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

1/24/2023: On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 12:45 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 1835 Hallowing Point Road and Toye Lane in Prince Frederick, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious with one vehicle overturned with ejection.

Maryland State Troopers arrived on the scene and located a single vehicle overturned.

Firefighters arrived shortly after and reported a single vehicle overturned multiple times with two victims being ejected from the vehicle.

One victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The second patient was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack responded and are investigating the collision. The roadway was closed for several hours for their investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.