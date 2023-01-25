Historic St. Mary’s City BeerFest is Back! Coming Saturday, June 24, 2023

Join us Saturday, June 24, 2023, from noon to 6 p.m. for live music, food samples from local cuisine, a variety of regional craft brews, and craft vendors.

This is a fun, family-friendly event. Enjoy a beer while supporting further education and research at Historic St. Mary’s City.

The festivities and live music start at noon with local food and craft vendors and BEER! Entertainment line-up:

12 – 2 PM- Billy Breslin

2 – 4 PM – Run Catch Rain

4:15 – 6 PM Robbie Boothe

Ticket Details Adult tickets advance purchase $30/$35 on-site. Non-drinker tickets are $10 and children under 15 receive free admission.

Each ticket includes full admission to the event as well as the museum, a sample glass, and four drink tickets to be used for samples from any vendor. Beer tickets will also be available to purchase onsite for additional samples!

