Historic St. Mary’s City BeerFest is Back! Coming Saturday, June 24, 2023

January 25, 2023

Join us Saturday, June 24, 2023, from noon to 6 p.m. for live music, food samples from local cuisine, a variety of regional craft brews, and craft vendors.

This is a fun, family-friendly event. Enjoy a beer while supporting further education and research at Historic St. Mary’s City.

The festivities and live music start at noon with local food and craft vendors and BEER! Entertainment line-up:

  • 12 – 2 PM- Billy Breslin
  • 2 – 4 PM – Run Catch Rain
  • 4:15 – 6 PM Robbie Boothe

Ticket Details Adult tickets advance purchase $30/$35 on-site. Non-drinker tickets are $10 and children under 15 receive free admission.

Each ticket includes full admission to the event as well as the museum, a sample glass, and four drink tickets to be used for samples from any vendor. Beer tickets will also be available to purchase onsite for additional samples!




This entry was posted on January 25, 2023 at 6:17 am and is filed under All News, Arts, County, Entertainment, Food, More News, Music, Night Life, St. Mary's News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.