Prince Frederick Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Indecent Exposure and Other Charges After Stripping in Safeway Parking Lot

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Deputy McCourt responded to the Safeway located at 80 West Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, for a 911 hang-up.

Upon arrival, Deputy McCourt observed Lionell Mackall Jr., 41 of Prince Frederick, in the parking to be heavily intoxicated as he was unable to walk straight and had extremely slurred speech.

While speaking with Mackall, he became disorderly and combative, yelling profanities and racial slurs. Mackall was asked to stop, to which he refused.

Mackall began stripping in the middle of the parking lot and proceeded to remove all his clothes except for his underwear as employees were coming in and out of the front doors of Safeway.

Mackall became increasingly combative and disorderly to deputies on the scene. Mackall was placed into custody and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

He was charged with the following.

Disorderly Conduct

Indecent Exposure

Intoxicated Public Disturbance

Failure to Obey a Reasonable and Lawful Order of a Law Enforcement Officer.

Mackall was released less than 24 hours later on an unsecured personal bond of $1,500.00

