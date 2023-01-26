Wayne Bradley Edger, 53, of Avenue, MD passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, DC with his fiancée’ Jennifer Huntington by his side.

Wayne was born in Washington, DC on May 10, 1969, to parents William “Bill” W. Edger and Gale Gamble Edger of Avenue, MD.

Wayne is survived by his parents, his longtime fiancée Jennifer Huntington and his brother Andrew “Andy” G. Edger (Sandy) as well as Aunts & Uncles, Johanne G. Reynolds (Leslie), Tommy Gamble (Nancy), Jill Shertzer (Chris), Jeff Edger (Anita), Randy Edger (Marylynn), Jack Edger (Rosemary) and Judy Edger Felkamp (Bob) and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his sibling, Elizabeth “Beth” Edger Morris.

Wayne graduated from Chopticon High School in 1987. His interests in life were cooking, dancing, fishing, playing with his dog Bandit, and card games with friends and family, he enjoyed life to the fullest. Wayne loved to cook, and you could say it was his passion! He worked at his family’s restaurant Gambellinis in Charlotte Hall, MD, Colony South Hotel, PJ’s restaurant, and Morris Point restaurant. He also worked for the Department of Public Works, St. Mary’s County, MD, and a part-time mason with Dave’s Masonry. Wayne was also a member of the 7th District Optimist Club.

Wayne was affectionally known as “Big Dog” and he was a very caring, loving, and helpful person. He would do anything for family and friends. He will be greatly missed!

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from 12:30pm to 3:00pm at Christ Church located at 37497 Zach Fowler Road Chaptico, MD 20621