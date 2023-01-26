Charles County Commissioners Meeting Update – January 24, 2023

January 26, 2023

On Tuesday, Jan. 24, Associate County Attorney Danielle Mitchell, Deputy County Administrator Deborah Hall, and GS Proctor and Associates, Inc. representatives provided a legislative update for the 2023 Maryland General Assembly Session.

County Commissioners voted to send a letter of supports for Senate Bill 103 and Property Tax Credit for Disabled Veterans Senate Bill 134.

Approval Items

County Commissioners approved:

Work Session

County Commissioners held a work session on Bill 2022-10 Zoning Text Amendment 21-169 Update Critical Area Overlay Zone. County Commissioners adopted Resolution 2023-02 Zoning Map Amendment 21-02 Adoption of Critical Area Zone Layer 2022, as well as the bill.

Next Commissioners Session: Jan. 31 and March 1, 2023

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

