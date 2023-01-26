Thomas Johnson Bridge Closed for Nearly 2 Hours After Motor Vehicle Collision

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 5:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel from Calvert County responded to the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find at least three vehicles involved with two in a head-on collision.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated four patients and obtains two signed refusals. All injured parties suffered non-life-threatening, minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Police responded and are investigating the collision.

All photos submitted by reader J Bretz.

Bridge traffic was shut down for nearly 2 hours.

