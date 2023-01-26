Hughesville Woman Accidentally Shoots Herself After Attempting to Shoot a Squirrel in Her Chicken Coop

January 26, 2023

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 9:02 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 6800 block of Maxwell Drive in Hughesville, for the reported shooting.

The 911 caller, a 55-year-old female, advised she had shot herself but could not advise with what she shot herself with.

Police arrived on the scene and located the victim with a wound to her foot and began rendering aid until the arrival of fire and ems.

The victim reported she was attempting to shoot a squirrel that was in her chicken coop.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the incident.

This entry was posted on January 26, 2023 at 6:28 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.