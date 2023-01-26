Hughesville Woman Accidentally Shoots Herself After Attempting to Shoot a Squirrel in Her Chicken Coop

On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at approximately 9:02 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 6800 block of Maxwell Drive in Hughesville, for the reported shooting.

The 911 caller, a 55-year-old female, advised she had shot herself but could not advise with what she shot herself with.

Police arrived on the scene and located the victim with a wound to her foot and began rendering aid until the arrival of fire and ems.

The victim reported she was attempting to shoot a squirrel that was in her chicken coop.

Emergency medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the incident.