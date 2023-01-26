No Injuries Reported After Vehicle Strikes Liquor Delivery Truck in Lexington Park

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:55 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Great Mills Road and Saratoga Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Nissan sedan struck a semi-truck and trailer which was turning into Canopy Liquors.

The occupants of both vehicles denied any injuries. All fire and rescue personnel returned to service after approximately 10 minutes.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and investigated the collision.

