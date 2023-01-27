Nanjemoy Man Arrested After Police Execute Search Warrant and Recovers Drugs, Guns, Drug Production Equipment

On January 20, 2023, at 3:15 p.m., detectives assigned to the Narcotics Enforcement Section (NES), with assistance from the Neighborhood Enforcement Team (NET), served a search warrant at a home in the 8000 block of Gilroy Road in Nanjemoy as part of an ongoing investigation.

Just prior to serving the warrant, the NET officers observed the subject of the investigation driving on Hawthorne Road. They initiated a traffic stop at which time NES detectives responded and recovered cocaine from his person.

Detectives continued with the search warrant inside the home and recovered two handguns, two rifles, a shotgun and ammunition in addition to drug production equipment.

A computer check revealed the suspect, Antwan Jovan Cole, 39, of Nanjemoy, is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a previous felony drug conviction in 2000.

Cole was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearms, illegal possession of ammunition, possession of drugs with the intent to distribute and other drug-related charges.

Cole was held on a no bond status for 48 hours until January 24, when a judge ordered Cole could be released on his own recognizance from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the conditions for electronic monitoring.

