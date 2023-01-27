Reward Offered: Charles County Police Investigating Tires Removed from Vehicles in Bryans Road and Waldorf

Between January 24 – January 25, during the overnight hours, unknown suspect(s) removed the tires from a vehicle in the area of Sir Douglas Drive in Bryans Road.

A similar theft occurred on Stream Vista Place in Waldorf and an attempted theft occurred in the parking lot of a business in Waldorf that was closed for the evening.

The cars were processed for evidence. Officers are working on leads. Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Watson at 302-609-3282 ext. 0719.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Charles County Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the suspects(s)