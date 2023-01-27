St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Wanted: Timothy Wayne Brooks, age 52 of Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Timothy Wayne Brooks, age 52 of Lexington Park.

In November, Brooks removed his GPS monitor while on pretrial release for charges of theft, unlawful taking of motor vehicle and CDS possession. Brooks is a black male, 6’2” and weighs 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Timothy Wayne Brooks is asked to contact Detective Joseph Bowling at 301-475-4200 extension 71959 or by email at [email protected] For immediate assistance contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.