On January 25, 2023, Timothy William Curtis Elmer, 37, of Leonardtown, MD unexpectedly passed away.

Timothy was born on November 4, 1985, to Timothy Elmer and Susan Yerdon in Watertown, NY.

He worked as a Chef for Foodlion and Fitzies for seven years. Timothy married Morgan Elmer on October 18, 2015, and they went on to have a son, Rowen Elmer.

When Timothy was not working, he enjoyed listening to music, being a Marvel enthusiast, cooking, and most importantly, spending time with his family.

He is survived by his parents, Timothy Elmer (Sandy) of Henderson, NY, and Susie Yerdon (Jim) of Adams Center, NY, his wife Morgan Elmer, son Rowen Elmer, brother Matthew Elmer (Sarah) of Pulaski, NY, and niece Teagan Elmer. He is also survived by his grandparents, Tobe and Lena Elmer of Henderson, NY, Stephanie Mider of Watertown, NY, and Judy Curtis of Watertown, NY.

The family will receive friends for the visitation on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Interment will be private.

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.