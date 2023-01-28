William “Clarence” Greenwell, Sr., 83, of Leonardtown, MD, passed away on January 17, 2023 in Callaway, MD. Born on September 5, 1939, he was the son of the late Emily Greenwell (McGee) and the late Frederick Greenwell. William was the loving husband of 61 years to Margaret Rose Greenwell (Gray), whom he married on November 25, 1961 in St. John Catholic Church, Hollywood, MD. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children Frederick Leonard Greenwell (Ruth) of Mechanicsville, MD and Kimberly Ann Greenwell (PJ Joy) of Leonardtown, MD, as well as his seven beautiful grandchildren Brandy Lopshire (Chris) of Mechanicsville, MD, Michael Joy of Leonardtown, MD, Austin Greenwell of Leonardtown, MD, Abby Greenwell of Mechanicsville, MD, Allison Greenwell of Leonardtown, MD, Sarah Davis of Mechanicsville, MD, and Jenny Davis of Mechanicsville, MD. William was preceded in death by his children William Clarence “Bud” Greenwell, Jr. and Charles Anthony Greenwell, and his siblings Dick Greenwell, Sis Greenwell (Gray), and Charles Greenwell.

“Clarence” was a doorman for the Architect of the Capitol, Washington, D.C. for 28 years, retiring in 1995.

He was a wonderful husband, a wonderful Dad/Popie and a wonderful friend. Anyone that knew him would agree he was the most kind-hearted man ever. He was so selfless and would do anything for anybody! My sister-in-law Ruth called him “Saint Clarence”! And that he was!

“Clarence” worked hard every single day for everything he had and provided for his family! We never wanted for anything and if we did we really didn’t need it, lol. He always had a new vehicle in the yard, and of course, his truck was his prized possession throughout the years.

We spent many hours on the family farm, having cookouts, birthday parties, cutting grass, and planting a summer garden. He spent many hours cutting firewood, loading/unloading and stacking for the winter, and, of course, for others, if needed.

He enjoyed playing softball for 30 years along with shooting pool close to 60 years. He also LOVED rabbit hunting with his friends (he would go every day if he could) and at one time he had 17 beagle dogs. He would raise them and train them himself sometimes, and as kids we loved playing with them when they were puppies. Wonderful memories!

Every summer he looked forward to our annual family vacation to Ocean City! He enjoyed just sitting outside in the early morning with his cup of hot coffee just watching people go up and down the boardwalk. He loved watching his grandkids swimming in the pool and he would just be smiling.

Right when September would come around Dad would begin talking about the St. Mary’s County Fair. He loved watching the horse pull-ups, walking through the buildings, looking at all the animals, and just sitting watching, talking, and eating.

His wardrobe was always consistent with things he loved; Washington Redskins, Baltimore Orioles, and Jeff Gordan “24”! You can also bet whenever they were on TV he would be sitting in his recliner watching.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church, Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be PJ Joy, Jason Gray, Blake Gray, Randy Johnson, Leonard Bean, and Pete Laroche, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be JC Abell, Michael Joy, and Austin Greenwell.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

