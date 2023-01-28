Linda Fay McInturff, 67, of Charlotte Hall, MD, passed away on January 18, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Born on March 30, 1955 in Leonardtown, MD, she was the daughter of Thomas Franklin Nelson, Sr. of Hughesville, MD and the late Dorothy Louise Nelson. Linda was the loving wife of Carl “Wayne” McInturff, whom she married on June 21, 1986 at United Methodist Church, LaPlata, MD. She is survived by her siblings Carolyn Ayers (Rex) of Mechanicsville, MD, Barbara Clark (John) of Hughesville, MD, and Thomas Nelson, Jr. (Tracy) of Hughesville, MD, and her grandchildren Kaelyn Ching of Charlotte Hall, MD, Chance Franklin of Mechanicsville, MD, and Alyssia Felts of Mechanicsville, MD. In addition to her mother, Linda was preceded in death by her son, Robert Ching, Jr.

Linda was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Thomas Stone High School in 1973. She was a Management Analyst for the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 6:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be private.

