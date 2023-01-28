Joshua Alan Moore, “Smokey” 33, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on January 18, 2023 in Leonardtown, MD. Born on April 13, 1989 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of Mary Jane Moore of Mechanicsville, MD and the late Dale Jerome Moore, Sr. Joshua is survived by his son, Jayden Moore, of Mechanicsville, MD, his siblings Dale Moore (Stephanie) of Mechanicsville, MD, Mindy Sampson (Chris) of Mechanicsville, MD, and Justin Moore (Taylor) of Mechanicsville, MD, his grandfather, Joseph Leo Harding, Sr., as well as his nieces and nephews McKenzie Moore, Cole Moore, Caden Sampson, and Ryan Sampson.

Joshua attended Chopticon High School and was a landscaping specialist. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, working, and spending time with family.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Mechanicsville, MD. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, Helen, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Dale Moore, Justin Moore, Jayden Moore, Ray Downs, John Paul Lafon, and Darron Showalter. Honorary pallbearers will be Chris Sampson, Ricky Kuhn, Walter Denney, Zach “Nephew”, Steve Long, and Donnie Faucette.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.

This entry was posted on January 27, 2023 at 11:27 pm and is filed under All News, mat, Obituaries, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.