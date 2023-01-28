On Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center, in Myrtle Beach, SC, George Wayne Reeder passed away at the age of 68.

Born August 24, 1954 in Washington, DC, he attended Saint John Catholic Church and Great Mills High School. He was predeceased by his parents, George Johnson and Margaret Frances Reeder, brothers Richard Reeder and Rodney Reeder, and a sister, Debra Forrest. George was survived by his loving wife, together for 23 years, Sandra Stover-Reeder of Conway, SC, and his previous wife, Leslie Nolan and their two children, George Tyler Reeder (“Tyler”), of Newburg, MD and Lindsey Michelle Reeder of Aiken, SC, three beautiful grand-daughters, Mackenzie, Lexi, and Kenadi Reeder of Welcome, MD, as well as his seven siblings, Margaret “Catherine” Healy of Lexington Park, MD, Loretta Adams of Hollywood, MD, Diane Matthews of Fordyce, AK, Kirk Reeder of Maryland, Rosetta Miller of Hollywood, MD, Judy James of Mechanicsville, MD, and Tina Reeder of Hollywood, MD.

Growing up in his father’s body shop, George’s Auto Body in Lexington Park, MD, he quickly learned the trade from his father. He went on to do auto body and paint work himself, along with owning a few businesses. George loved restoring and painting old cars and was the owner of Acton Lane Auto Body during the 1980’s, then moving to White Plains Auto Sales & Body Shop and Southern Maryland Towing (SMAR) in White Plains, MD until his retirement in 2002. In 2002, he retired to Conway, SC for the warmer climate, where he and his wife enjoyed going to car shows and restoring his own private vehicles that he had collected over the years.

He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 30, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD, where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM in the funeral home chapel with Deacon Bill Kyte officiating. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD. Serving as pallbearers will be Tyler Reeder, David Miller, Joey Oliver, Bruce Adams, Mickey Atkins, and James Atkins.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.mgfh.com.

Arrangements provided by the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home and Cremation Services, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.