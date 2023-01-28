Wrong Way Driver Killed in Head-on Collision in Park Hall, Police Say Speed and Alcohol Contributing Factors

UPDATE 1/28/2023: The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office released the following information.

On Jan. 27, 2023, at 8:24 pm, police and emergency medical services responded to the 18000 block of Point Lookout Road (Route 5) and Hermanville Road for a vehicle crash. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office arrived and located two vehicles in the roadway on fire with a person trapped.

Cesar Leonel Hernandez-Chacon, age 46 of Dameron, operating a 1998 Toyota Tacoma, was pronounced deceased at the scene as a result of his injuries. Kristen Stefanic-Peters, age 35 of Hollywood, operating a 2007 Ford F-150, was transported to an area hospital with non-life- threatening injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined that the Ford F-150 was traveling south on Point Lookout Road in the southbound lane when it was struck head on by the Toyota Tacoma which was traveling north in the southbound lane of Point Lookout Road. The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire, which was extinguished by firefighters from NAS Patuxent River and Bay District Volunteer Fire Department.

At this time, speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet provided a statement to law enforcement is asked to contact Cpl. Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200, ext. 72337 or email [email protected]



