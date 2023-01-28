St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Welcome Six New Deputies

Sheriff Steve Hall and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office welcomed six new deputies to the ranks on Friday as they took the Oath of Office at the Commissioners Meeting Room in Leonardtown.

Thank you to Debra Burch, Clerk of the St. Mary’s County Court, for administering the Oath of Office to our new deputies.

Deputies (left to right) Helen Deitrich, Santiago Estrada Lora, Julian Grant, Elijsha Munn, Aaron Ocasio Rivera and Richard Stillwell are part of the graduating class of the Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 51 of the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy.

Welcome to the family; be safe; make your loved ones and community proud. Our Blue looks great on you. Congratulations!

