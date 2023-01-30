Knowledge Boxing Center of Lexington Park Hosted Their 10th Live Boxing Event

On Saturday, January 28, 2023, the Knowledge Boxing Center of Lexington Park put on its 10th live boxing event at the Willows Recreation Center.

The exciting, well attended, family friendly event featured 15 bouts of live amateur boxing sanctioned by USA Boxing Inc. The matches featured 8 local Southern Maryland athletes as they competed against boxers from Baltimore, DC, Delaware, and Virginia.

Winners of the kid and adult novice bouts were awarded trophies for their efforts in the ring. Winners of open class bouts (boxers that have 10 fights or more experience) were awarded high quality boxing Knowledge Boxing Center belts. These belts were very special as they were designed to honor well renowned DMV boxing Coach Buddy Harrison, who was senselessly murdered outside his home in SE Washington DC last September.

Buddy was a mentor and friend to Knowledge Boxing head Coach Daryl who designed the belt to honor his memory. “Buddy did so much, for so many, including all the at-risk youth in the DMV, all the homeless people he would literally feed and clothe, and all the young boxing Coaches such as myself that he selflessly mentored. We just wanted to do something for him in return to honor his significant contribution to humanity. We have another live boxing show scheduled May 20th, and we will once again issue those belts to the winners. Buddy did 10 years in prison and turned his life around, which made him a winner. Having his face and name in those belts is fitting in more ways than one”.

