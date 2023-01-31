Pinefield Water Tower Rehabilitation Project in Waldorf to Start February 6th, 2023

The Department of Public Works Utilities Division is scheduled to rehabilitate the Pinefield Water Tower on 1300 Tower Place in Waldorf starting Monday, Feb. 6, and will last approximately five months.

The work does not require any disruptions to water service; however, properties close to the site may experience various levels of construction-related noise. The contractor is planning to work Mondays through Saturdays, weather permitting.

The tower rehabilitation allows the county to maintain a good water quality for the users and prolong the tower’s lifespan. This restoration project includes interior and exterior painting, and upgrades to miscellaneous metal components.

For questions or concerns, call the Department of Public Works at 301-609-7400. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.