Two Minor Injuries After Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Utility Pole in Great Mills

On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at approximately 8:55 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Chancellors Run Road and Buck Hewitt Road in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one vehicle off the roadway and into a utility pole with the snapped pole inside a second vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel transported two patients to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded and handled the crash investigation.

SMECO, and other utility companies responded to the scene to assist with the downed wires, however, SMECO advised no power lines were involved.

No other injuries were reported.

