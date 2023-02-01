St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meeting Rollup – January 31, 2023

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented a proclamation for Transit Equity Day. St. Mary’s County Government is currently hiring drivers for the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS), learn more or apply online at: stmaryscountymd.gov/careers.

The Commissioners then held a recognition ceremony to celebrate our community volunteers serving on St. Mary’s County boards, committees, and commissions. All residents are encouraged to learn more and apply at: stmaryscountymd.gov/boards.

The CSMC then welcomed Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer to provide a Board of Health update on local public health issues and initiatives.



Approved the request of the Circuit Court for St. Mary’s County of $60,000 in additional budget funds to cover the cost of jurors fees through the end of FY2023.

Approved the lease addendum between the CSMC and the Patuxent River Naval Air Museum Association.

Accepted grant funding for the Exelon Grant from the Exelon Generation Company, LLC, on behalf of the Department of Emergency Services in the amount of $30,000.00 and approved the budget amendment for an increase of $10,000, based on the award.

Approved the FY2023 Area Plan Application update and Notice of Grant Award for the state grants from the Maryland Department of Aging on behalf of the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services in the amount of $169,599 to provide various programs and services to the seniors of St. Mary’s County.

Approved the purchase of a real property parcel from the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, Inc., in the amount of $500,000.

Approved the Shannon Farm Master Plan document, subject to future Capital Project budget appropriations to be addressed during the CIP Budget process.

Approved the employment contract for the St. Mary’s County Government Director of Recreation and Parks, and the creation of a Deputy Director position for the Department of Recreation and Parks with FY23 funding from department salary savings.

During County Administrator time , the Commissioners took the following action:

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host a Public Forum on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the CSMC meeting room in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. More information on this forum, and how to participate is available at: stmarysmd.com/pio/docs/2023-008NewsReleasePublicForumJan31.pdf

The CSMC will host their next regular business meeting will be Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 9 a.m.