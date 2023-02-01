Explore the Stories of African Americans in St. Mary’s County at the U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center for Black History Month

The public is encouraged to head to the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) Interpretive Center in Lexington Park to explore the profound and significant contributions of African Americans in St. Mary’s County in honor of Black History Month.

Interpretive Center exhibits will be open and free to the public on Wednesdays (Feb 1, 8, 15 and 22) and Saturdays (Feb 4, 11, 18 and 25) from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in February.



Inside the Interpretive Center, you can learn about two St. Mary’s County medal of honor winners who served in the 38Infantry Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops and fought for the Union during the Civil War.

These two men were awarded the Medal of Honor for their valor and bravery at the Battle of New Market Heights, Virginia, in 1864.

Another Interpretive Center exhibit shares information on the segregated school system in St. Mary’s County, including details on the Drayden African American Schoolhouse, which is open by appointment and on the first Saturday of the month, April through October.

On the trail between the Interpretive Center in Lexington Manor Passive Park and John G. Lancaster Park, you can learn about African American troops and the Civil War era in St. Mary’s County via the informational panels leading to the U.S. Colored Troops Memorial Statue.

Staff will be on hand to answer questions or talk more about these amazing stories.

The U.S. Colored Troops Interpretive Center is located at 21675 S. Coral Drive, within Lexington Manor Passive Park in Lexington Park, MD. For more information, call (301) 769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum and click on “events”