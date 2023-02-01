Arthur Shepherd Announced as St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks Director

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County are pleased to announce that Arthur Shepherd will return full-time to the position of Director for the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks.

“Mr. Shepherd has done a tremendous job leading our Recreation and Parks Department,” said Commissioner President Randy Guy. “His commitment to our community is evident, and we couldn’t be happier that he has decided to stay on with us and return to full time in this role.”

Mr. Shepherd has been with Recreation & Parks since 1978, serving as a Coordinator, Recreation Division Manager, and Director. During that time, he has overseen many key initiatives for the Department, to include the opening of Snow Hill Park, the Wellness & Aquatics Center, Lexington Manor Passive Park, and the Old Jail & Museum as a local visitor center and historical site. Mr. Shepherd also managed extensive athletic field improvements, including the construction of six synthetic turf fields, as well as major improvements to the Wicomico Shores Golf Course.

He led the Recreation & Parks team through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as through the application process for national accreditation. In 2022 St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks joined the ranks of elite park and recreation agencies across the country by earning accreditation through the Commission for Accreditation of Park and Recreation Agencies.

“Receiving national accreditation in September of 2022 confirms that St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks is driven towards excellence,” said Shepherd. “I look forward to our continued progress, working in partnership with the County Commissioners, the talented Rec & Parks team, the invaluable work of our volunteers, and the input of county citizens.”