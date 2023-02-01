Charles County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Nicholas Cargill Named Correctional Officer of the Quarter

Cpl. Nicholas Cargill was named Correctional Officer of the Quarter for the Fourth Quarter of 2022. His supervisor, Sgt. Kyle Dudley, said “Cpl. Cargill has shown himself to be a dedicated and capable officer, and has stepped up in many ways both inside and outside of the Detention Center.”

Cpl. Cargill took on the responsibility of coordinating this year’s toy drive, which had it’s best year yet with $10,000 in toy donations and $19,000 in monetary donations. He also volunteered a great deal of time as a member of the collective bargaining committee and also acted as supervisor when needed.

Thank you for your outstanding service and dedication, Cpl. Cargill!

