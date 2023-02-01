Charles County Government February Holiday Schedule – February 20, 2023

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for February:
Monday, Feb. 20 (Presidents’ Day)
- All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
- The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, and all school-based community centers will be closed.
- Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point High indoor pools will be open from noon – 5 p.m.
- Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open from 2:30 p.m. -9 p.m. for recreation activities only.
Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:
- Charles County Parks and Tourism Facilities: www.CharlesCountyParks.com/about-us/operating-status
- Charles County Public Library: www.ccplonline.org
- Charles County Public Schools: www.ccboe.com
- Charles County Health Department: www.CharlesCountyHealth.org
For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or [email protected]. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.