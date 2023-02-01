Charles County Government February Holiday Schedule – February 20, 2023

February 1, 2023

The County Administrator wishes to remind residents of changes to operating schedules for February:  

Monday, Feb. 20 (Presidents’ Day)

  • All Charles County Government offices and the Charles County Animal Care Center in Hughesville are closed.
  • The Nanjemoy Community Center, senior centers, and all school-based community centers will be closed.
  • Lackey, Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center, and North Point High indoor pools will be open from noon – 5 p.m.
  • Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is open from 2:30 p.m. -9 p.m. for recreation activities only.

Operating status for other County affiliated agencies:

For questions about County Government holiday closures, contact the Public Information Office at 301-885-2779 or [email protected].  Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

This entry was posted on February 1, 2023 at 2:50 pm and is filed under All News, Business, Charles News, County, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.