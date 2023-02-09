Update Provided on Kitten Found in Dumpster in Calvert, Police Continue Search for Suspect

UPDATE 2/8/2023: Update on the kitten found in a dumpster in Chesapeake Beach

Meet Lulu! 😻 Lulu is an approximately one-year-old calico cat who is as sweet as the day is long.

Through her ordeal, she seems determined not to hold it against anyone. She is thriving at the shelter and enjoying the love everyone gives her, but she is looking for a home of her very own.

Lulu will be up to date on vaccinations, spayed, microchipped and available this Friday, Feb. 10, to the first qualified adopter.

Thank you to the person who called in the incident, County dispatchers, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office and Calvert County Animal Control for saving our beautiful feline friend!

This cat remains part of an active investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact ACO Buckler at [email protected] or send an anonymous tip to [email protected]



: Victory smiles all around: a calico rescued from a Chesapeake Beach dumpster is safe at the Linda L. Kelley Shelter!

Staff and Commissioner Hart got to meet, greet and snuggle the shelter’s newest feline resident. Despite her ordeal, the cat has nothing but love to share. Another reason to smile!

Anyone with information about this cat’s incident is asked to contact ACO Buckler at [email protected] or send an anonymous tip to [email protected]

2/1/2023: On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, around 4:25 p.m., deputies with the Twin Beaches Patrol responded to the 3900 block of Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for the report of a cat in a dumpster.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered the cat pictured below had been tied in a plastic bag and disposed of into the dumpster.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact ACO Bucker at [email protected] Citizens may remain anonymous thru the ‘Submit a Tip’ feature on the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office mobile app. To download, visit https://apps.myocv.com/share/a39520678 . Tipsters may also email [email protected]

The cat is alive and well with personnel at an area animal shelter.

