Charles County Students Can Register for 2023 Winter Chess Tournament, Deadline is Feb 22, 2023

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting its annual winter chess tournament in person at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Henry E. Lackey High School.

The tournament is open to chess players in Grades kindergarten-12 with spectators allowed to view the event.

Players must register in advance to participate. The registration form is posted on the CCPS website at https://ccpsregistration.wufoo.com/forms/2023-ccps-winter-chess-tournament/. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 22. Walk-in registrations are not accepted



Sign in for players begins at 8:15 a.m. with the first round of play starting at 9 a.m. Students must check in by 8:45 a.m. to be paired for play in the first round. Transportation to Lackey is not provided. Students must be dropped off and picked up.

The tournament features a four-round Swiss-style format using chess clocks —15 minutes per game — for Grades 4-12 with an awards ceremony following the fourth-round match with trophies, medals and certificates. Participation is free for all Charles County students in Grades K-12.

An awards ceremony will follow the matches. Players will receive a trophy, medal and/or certification for participation. Refreshments will be available for purchase during the event at the concession window.

Questions can be directed to Alicia Briscoe at [email protected], Kristen Modes at [email protected], or Chrissy Trest at [email protected].