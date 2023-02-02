Charles County Students Can Register for 2023 Winter Chess Tournament, Deadline is Feb 22, 2023

February 2, 2023

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is hosting its annual winter chess tournament in person at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, at Henry E. Lackey High School.

The tournament is open to chess players in Grades kindergarten-12 with spectators allowed to view the event.

Players must register in advance to participate. The registration form is posted on the CCPS website at https://ccpsregistration.wufoo.com/forms/2023-ccps-winter-chess-tournament/. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 22. Walk-in registrations are not accepted


Sign in for players begins at 8:15 a.m. with the first round of play starting at 9 a.m. Students must check in by 8:45 a.m. to be paired for play in the first round. Transportation to Lackey is not provided. Students must be dropped off and picked up.

The tournament features a four-round Swiss-style format using chess clocks —15 minutes per game — for Grades 4-12 with an awards ceremony following the fourth-round match with trophies, medals and certificates. Participation is free for all Charles County students in Grades K-12.

An awards ceremony will follow the matches. Players will receive a trophy, medal and/or certification for participation. Refreshments will be available for purchase during the event at the concession window.

Questions can be directed to Alicia Briscoe at [email protected], Kristen Modes at [email protected], or Chrissy Trest at [email protected].

