Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Single Vehicle Collision

The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the town of Bladensburg. The deceased driver is 22-year-old Michelle Hernandez of Bladensburg.

On February 1, 2023, at approximately 8:15 pm, officers responded to the 5400 block of Annapolis Road for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Hernandez was traveling westbound on Annapolis Road.

For reasons now under investigation, her car veered to the right side of the roadway, struck a raised concrete curb, and left the roadway, striking a security chain and pole. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 23-0006505.