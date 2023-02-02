Calvert County Locations Provide Refuge as Warming Centers During Cold Temperatures

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, reminds citizens that locations throughout the county are open for people who need a warm, dry place to take temporary refuge from the cold.
County community centers and library locations are available during regular operating hours:
- Calvert Library (Main Branch)
850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick
410-535-0291
- Harriet E. Brown Community Center
901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick
410-535-7080
- Northeast Community Center
4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach
410-257-2554
- Mt. Hope Community Center (temporarily closed through Feb. 16)
104 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland
410-257-6770
- Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center
130 Auto Dr., Prince Frederick
410-414-8350
- Fairview Library
8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings
410-257-2101
- Southern Community Center
20 Appeal Lane, Lusby
410-586-1101
- Southern Library
13920 H G Trueman Road, Solomons
410-326-5289
- Twin Beaches Library
3819 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach
410-257-2411
The following locations are available 24/7:
- Maryland State Police Barrack “U” Lobby
210 Main St., Prince Frederick
410-535-1400
- Calvert County Detention Center Lobby
325 Stafford Road, Prince Frederick
410-535-4300
Residents who need transportation to a warming center outside of regular public transportation operating hours should call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 410-535-2800 to request transportation assistance. For medical emergencies, including signs of hypothermia, citizens should call 911.
Citizens are encouraged to reduce their risk of cold-related medical emergencies by limiting exposure to extreme cold as much as possible and wearing multiple layers of warm clothing. Symptoms of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion.
If symptoms are detected, get the victim to a warm location and remove wet clothing. Focus on warming the center of the body first and give warm, non-alcoholic beverages if the victim is conscious. Get medical help immediately.