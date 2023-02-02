Calvert County Locations Provide Refuge as Warming Centers During Cold Temperatures

The Calvert County Department of Public Safety, Division of Emergency Management, reminds citizens that locations throughout the county are open for people who need a warm, dry place to take temporary refuge from the cold.

County community centers and library locations are available during regular operating hours:

850 Costley Way, Prince Frederick 410-535-0291 Harriet E. Brown Community Center

901 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick 410-535-7080 Northeast Community Center

4075 Gordon Stinnett Ave., Chesapeake Beach 410-257-2554 Mt. Hope Community Center (temporarily closed through Feb. 16)

(temporarily closed through Feb. 16) 104 Pushaw Station Road, Sunderland 410-257-6770 Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center

130 Auto Dr., Prince Frederick 410-414-8350 Fairview Library

8120 Southern Maryland Blvd., Owings 410-257-2101 Southern Community Center

20 Appeal Lane, Lusby 410-586-1101 Southern Library

13920 H G Trueman Road, Solomons 410-326-5289 Twin Beaches Library

The following locations are available 24/7:

Maryland State Police Barrack “U” Lobby

210 Main St., Prince Frederick 410-535-1400 Calvert County Detention Center Lobby

Residents who need transportation to a warming center outside of regular public transportation operating hours should call the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 410-535-2800 to request transportation assistance. For medical emergencies, including signs of hypothermia, citizens should call 911.

Citizens are encouraged to reduce their risk of cold-related medical emergencies by limiting exposure to extreme cold as much as possible and wearing multiple layers of warm clothing. Symptoms of hypothermia include uncontrollable shivering, memory loss, disorientation, slurred speech, drowsiness and apparent exhaustion.

If symptoms are detected, get the victim to a warm location and remove wet clothing. Focus on warming the center of the body first and give warm, non-alcoholic beverages if the victim is conscious. Get medical help immediately.