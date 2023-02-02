Police Seeking Assistance Identifying Man Who Stole Cash from Victims Wallet at Harris Teeter in California

February 2, 2023

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured in a theft investigation.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 12:30 pm, the pictured subject removed a wallet from a customer’s purse in a shopping cart at the California Harris Teeter store.

The suspect removed the cash from the wallet, leaving the wallet and remaining contents on a shelf as he exited the store.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Deputy Devin Absher at 301-475-4200, ext. 78054 or email [email protected] Case # 4516-23

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

This entry was posted on February 2, 2023 at 1:20 pm and is filed under All News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Top, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.