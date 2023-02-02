Maryland’s Multi-Match Drawings Moving to Earlier Time Starting March 2, 2023

Maryland’s in-state jackpot game switching to Evening Drawings timeslot





The Maryland Lottery’s twice-weekly drawings of Multi-Match are shifting to a new time: Beginning on Thursday, March 2, Multi-Match drawings will be held at approximately 7:56 p.m., the same time that the Lottery conducts the Evening Drawings of Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Bonus Match 5.

The last Multi-Match drawing in the current 11:22 p.m. timeslot will occur on Monday, February 27. After that drawing, players will have until 7:52 p.m. on Thursday, March 2 to purchase tickets for the March 2 drawing.

Starting on March 2, Multi-Match sales on Monday and Thursday nights will be stopped at 7:52 p.m. — the same sales cutoff time that exists for the Evening Drawings of Pick 3, Pick 4, Pick 5 and Bonus Match 5.

Tickets for Multi-Match remain $2 each, and there are no changes to the game’s rules or prize structure.

Multi-Match is Maryland’s in-state jackpot game with drawings each Monday and Thursday. The jackpot starts at $500,000 and increases after each drawing until a jackpot-winning ticket is sold. Each $2 ticket gives players three lines of six numbers from a range of 1 to 43. Players can choose their own numbers for the first line or have the Lottery terminal randomly quick-pick the numbers. The numbers on the second and third lines of all Multi-Match tickets are randomly generated by the Lottery terminal.

The Lottery draws six winning numbers. To win the Multi-Match jackpot, players must match all six winning numbers on any single line of their ticket. Players can also win prizes by matching at least three numbers on any single line or matching at least five numbers across all three lines.

