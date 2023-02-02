On January 20, 2023, Jaclyn Marie Linkous, 33, of Port Republic, MD passed away.

Jaclyn was born on July 14, 1989, to Charles Wesley Linkous, Sr., and Dale Christine Pitner – Wheadon in Prince Georges County Maryland.

She graduated from Calvert High School and went on to work for Chick-fil-a, Roy Rodgers, and Popeyes.

Jaclyn had one son, Corey Mackall, Jr. whom she loved more than anything. When she was not working, she enjoyed spending time with her family, watching movies, and cooking.

Jacklyn was predeceased by her sister, Terri Blackman. She is survived by her parents, her son, and brothers Paul Pitner of Waldorf, MD, Charles Linkous of Riverdale, MD, Skip Blackman of Naples, FL, Stevie Linkous of Pasadena, MD, David Linkous of Riverdale, MD, and her sisters, Tammy McCarthy of Pasadena, MD, and Darlene Jones of North Beach, MD.

On Friday, February 3, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 7:00 pm. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, 5055 Hallowing Point Rd, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. http://www.calvertcountyanimalshelter.com/

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.