On January 29, 2023, Linwood Angelo Toomer, 68, of Gwynn Oak, MD passed away.

Linwood was born on June 11, 1954, to Linwood and Mary Toomer in Danville, VA. After graduating from Eastern High School in 1972, he served in the United States Air Force. He then pursued bachelor’s degrees in Industrial Technology at Southern Illinois University and Computer Systems at Daniel Webster College.

Over the years, he worked as an industrial engineer. Linwood retired in 2012 after 31 years in the field. While retired, he had time to pursue his love of caring for his family and friends. He also spent time watching movies and sports, listening to music, and decorating his home for the holidays.

Linwood was married twice, first in 1971, to Blanche Swain. They were married for 15 years and had one son, Jonathan Toomer of Montgomery Village, MD. He then he met his current wife Dolline Brown and they were married in 2003. This marriage blessed Linwood with three stepsons, Phillip Brown of Virginia, David Brown of Severn, Maryland, and Joshua Brown of Gwynn Oak, MD.

Linwood was predeceased by his father, Linwood. He is survived by his mother Mary, his wife, his sons, and his brothers Anthony Toomer of Duncan, South Carolina, Michael Toomer of Gaithersburg, MD, Marcus Toomer of Gaithersburg, MD, and Bernard Toomer of Brandywine, MD. He is also survived by his sisters Ruth Green of Fort Washington, MD, and Angela Toomer of Washington, DC, and a host of nieces and nephews.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the family will receive friends for the visitation from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm with the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm officiated by Reverend Alten Jordan at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622. Interment will follow after the service at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD 20623.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Condolences can be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.