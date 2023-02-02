George DePaul Trossbach, Sr., 92, of Scotland, MD, peacefully passed away on January 31, 2023 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born on April 13, 1930 in Beachville, MD, he was the son of the late John Linwood and Mary Adelaide Norris Trossbach. He was the loving husband to the late Opal Lacey McMillian Trossbach, who preceded him in death on April 7, 2010. They were married at Arlington Methodist Chuch in Arlington, VA on December 5, 1958. George is survived by his two children George Trossbach, Jr. (Connie) of St. Inigoes, MD and Violet Halton (Timothy) of Brandywine, MD, his siblings Marjorie Ridgell of Scotland, MD, Juanita Smith of Ridge, MD, John L. “Bill” Trossbach (Frances Mae) of Drayden, MD, Norris “Buster” Trossbach (Hilda) of Scotland, MD, and Amelia Fenhagan (Benedict) of Scotland, MD, eight grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces, and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Hilda Hall and Adelaide “Addie” McBride.

George was a lifelong farmer in St. Mary’s County, MD dedicated to filling the needs of his family and community. His early years were spent milking cows and delivering milk on Choice Dairy Farm. Through the years he raised cattle, hogs, and planted many crops and grains. As needs changed and his family grew, he started Trossbach Produce, a thriving business and labor of love that continues to this day. When he wasn’t hard at work he enjoyed hunting fishing, and front porch living with his family and friends. George will be remembered for his big smile, kind heart, and love that showed all those he knew.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Ridge, MD, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Father Mark Cusic officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Powell, Calvin Powell, Jonathan Trossbach, Steve Gatton, Buddy McBride, Jr., and Buddy Trossbach.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Archangel Scholarship Foundation Corporation to support St. Michael’s Catholic School at P.O. Box 211, Ridge, MD 20680.

