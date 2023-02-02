Elenita Mae Miller, 83, of Charlotte Hall, MD, and formerly of Lusby, MD, passed away on

January 28, 2023 at the Charlotte Hall Veterans Home.

Born May 24, 1939 in Kanawha County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Mabel Snodgrass

and George Snodgrass.

Elenita was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was employed at Calvert Memorial Hospital and

was also a home healthcare nurse. Elenita retired in 1989 after twenty-five years of employment.

A few of Elenita’s achievements during her lifetime were being crowned a Cherry Blossom

Princess in Washington, DC, going on a hot air balloon ride at age 65, jumping out of an airplane

at age 66, and driving across the country.

Elenita is survived by her children, Terry Hayes of Lusby, MD, Don and Tammy McGuinn of

Colonial Beach, VA and Julie and Stanley Harris of Lusby, MD; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-

four great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and siblings, Betty Santiago of

Charleston, WV and Richard Snodgrass of Sissonville, WV. She was preceded in death by her

husband, Hartzel Hayes in 1989, husband, Ashby McGuinn in 1986, and husband, Louis Miller

in 2002; children, Susan Miller, Sandy Hayes, and Garry Hayes; and siblings, Bill Shaffer, Dale

Snodgrass, Janie Snodgrass, Eddie Snodgrass, and George Snodgrass, Jr.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with

a Memorial Service conducted by Pastor Mark Roberson following at 11:00 a.m. at Rausch

Funeral Home, 20 American Lane, Lusby, MD. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, National Capital Area

Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or the Charlotte Hall Veterans

Home, 29449 Charlotte Hall Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.rauschfuneralhomes.com.

