UPDATE: Maryland State Police Investigating Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Prince George’s County

UPDATE 2/3/2023: The injured pedestrian has been identified and family has been notified. Thank you to everyone for assisting us in this case.

Maryland State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a male pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Prince George’s County.

The male is described as Hispanic, approximately 25 to 35 years old, approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He was wearing black jeans, black sneaker and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the crash.

Shortly before 6:25 p.m. on Jan. 31, 2023, troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to the area of northbound Baltimore Avenue (US Route 1) in the area of Powder Mill Road in Beltsville, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian-involved crash.

The victim was transported by ambulance to an area hospital for treatment of his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash. Anyone who may have information about the identity of the victim is asked to contact the College Park Barrack at 310-345-3101.

The case remains under investigation.