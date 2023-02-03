Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Collision After Red Light Runner Kills Pedestrian in Prince George’s County

February 3, 2023: Maryland State Police are continuing to investigate a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Thursday evening in Prince George’s County.

Shortly before 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to the area of Central Avenue at Campus Way in Kettering, Maryland for a report of a struck pedestrian.

According to a preliminary investigation, a white truck ran the red light and struck the pedestrian, who was in the crosswalk. Investigators believe the driver left the scene, but later returned.

The pedestrian, a 34-year-old male, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was declared deceased at the scene. The road was closed for about four hours following the crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team is leading the investigation in this case. Once the Crash Team’s investigation is complete, they will submit their findings to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office, who will determine whether charges should be filed in this case.

The case remains under investigation.