Police Recover Loaded Handgun from 13-Year-Old William Wirt Middle School Student

The Prince George’s County Police Department is actively investigating a 13-year-old student at William Wirt Middle School in the unincorporated section of Hyattsville for bringing a loaded gun onto school property.

At approximately 11:40 am, a student alerted School Security that the 13-year-old was in possession of the gun while on school property.

School Security located the student who admitted to bringing the gun to school but advised that he placed the handgun inside of a classroom. The loaded gun was recovered from a classroom drawer.

We are in consultation with the Department of Juvenile Services regarding the investigation.