MDOT SHA Advises Portion of MD 506/Sixes Road to Be Closed February 6th to 7th

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will temporarily close a section of MD 506/Sixes Road Monday, Feb. 6, and Tuesday Feb. 7, to replace a culvert.

Starting at 8 a.m. each morning, MD 506/Sixes Road will be closed between Grays Road to Harvest Lane. Local residential access will be maintained.

Work is scheduled to be completed no later than 4 p.m. each day; all work is weather permitting.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.