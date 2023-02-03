Two Injured After Motor Vehicle Collision in Hollywood

On Friday, February 3, 2023 at approximately 12:45 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and Hollywood Road in Hollywood, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision with one trapped.

Firefighters extricated one victim in under 10 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel transported one victim to an area hospital with minor injuries. A second patient, an adult female, was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.