Two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputies Involved in Motor Vehicle Collision While Responding to Medical Call

On Friday, February 3, 2023, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 19900 block of Piney Point Road in Piney Point, for the reported overdose.

While First Responders responded to the scene, two St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Deputies operating with lights and sirens in their agency issued marked police cruisers were involved in a rear end style collision at Three Notch Road and Park Hall Road.

No injuries were reported and no civilian vehicles were involved.

Supervisors from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

As the other first responders arrived on the scene of the medical call. They found an 18-month old male took an unknown amount of suboxone which was located within the residence.

EMS on scene reported the infant was breathing on his own and transported the child to an area hospital.

